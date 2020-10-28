Supari killing! Retired Principal’s murder case solved
News

Supari killing! Retired Principal’s murder case solved

October 28, 2020

Saraswathipuram Cops nab five, including two ‘supari’ killers

Mysore/Mysuru: Five persons including two supari killers have been arrested by Saraswathipuram Police in connection with the sensational murder of retired Principal Parashivamurthy at his residence in Nivedithanagar in city on Sept. 20 night.

Addressing a press meet at Saraswathipuram Police Station this morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (DCP) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said that the accused have been identified as 37-year-old Nagesh, a Recovery Officer at a private bank and a resident of Bhugatagalli village in the taluk; 22-year-old N. Niranjan, a construction worker from Bhugatagalli village; 54-year-old Siddaraju, Head Master of Madiwalaswamy Sanskrit School and a resident of Visveswaranagar, Mysuru, who acted as a middleman between the supari killers and supari giver; 52-year-old K. Vishwanath Bhat, Head Master of Vishwachethana Sanskrit School and a resident of Basaveshwara Road in K.R. Mohalla, Mysuru, who had given the supari and 55-year-old Parashiva, an assistant teacher at Vishwachethana Sanskrit School and a resident of Shankaralingegowda Layout in Ramabainagar, Mysuru.

The Police have recovered Rs. 55,000 cash, four two-wheelers, one Tata Ace goods vehicle, eight mobile phones, two knives, blood stained clothes and other documents from the accused.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that deceased Parashivamurthy, who was also the Secretary of Vishwachethana Sanskrit School was not disbursing the assured salaries to the staff and taking a cut to meet his personal expenses. He was also said to be harassing the staff using foul language. This, according to the Police had led to the murder of Parashivamurthy.  The deceased was also into money lending business, real estate and involved in property dispute.

READ ALSO  Miscreants burgle two kg gold from house at Saraswathipuram

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and M.S. Geetha Prasanna and Krishnaraja Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Thejaswi supervised the Special Police Team consisting Saraswathipuram Inspector R. Vijayakumar, Kuvempunagar Inspector J.C. Raju, Saraswathipuram Sub-Inspector Bhavya, Krishnaraja Crime Division staff Mahadeva, P.K. Bhagat, Yogesh, Harish, Meghanayak, Girish, Sagar, Manjunath and Puttappa, Saraswathipuram Crime Division Assistant Sub-Inspector Basavaraje Urs and staff Karunakar, Raghavendra, Prakash, Nataraj and others took part in the nabbing operation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching