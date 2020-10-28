Supari killing! Retired Principal’s murder case solved

October 28, 2020

Saraswathipuram Cops nab five, including two ‘supari’ killers

Mysore/Mysuru: Five persons including two supari killers have been arrested by Saraswathipuram Police in connection with the sensational murder of retired Principal Parashivamurthy at his residence in Nivedithanagar in city on Sept. 20 night.

Addressing a press meet at Saraswathipuram Police Station this morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (DCP) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said that the accused have been identified as 37-year-old Nagesh, a Recovery Officer at a private bank and a resident of Bhugatagalli village in the taluk; 22-year-old N. Niranjan, a construction worker from Bhugatagalli village; 54-year-old Siddaraju, Head Master of Madiwalaswamy Sanskrit School and a resident of Visveswaranagar, Mysuru, who acted as a middleman between the supari killers and supari giver; 52-year-old K. Vishwanath Bhat, Head Master of Vishwachethana Sanskrit School and a resident of Basaveshwara Road in K.R. Mohalla, Mysuru, who had given the supari and 55-year-old Parashiva, an assistant teacher at Vishwachethana Sanskrit School and a resident of Shankaralingegowda Layout in Ramabainagar, Mysuru.

The Police have recovered Rs. 55,000 cash, four two-wheelers, one Tata Ace goods vehicle, eight mobile phones, two knives, blood stained clothes and other documents from the accused.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that deceased Parashivamurthy, who was also the Secretary of Vishwachethana Sanskrit School was not disbursing the assured salaries to the staff and taking a cut to meet his personal expenses. He was also said to be harassing the staff using foul language. This, according to the Police had led to the murder of Parashivamurthy. The deceased was also into money lending business, real estate and involved in property dispute.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and M.S. Geetha Prasanna and Krishnaraja Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Thejaswi supervised the Special Police Team consisting Saraswathipuram Inspector R. Vijayakumar, Kuvempunagar Inspector J.C. Raju, Saraswathipuram Sub-Inspector Bhavya, Krishnaraja Crime Division staff Mahadeva, P.K. Bhagat, Yogesh, Harish, Meghanayak, Girish, Sagar, Manjunath and Puttappa, Saraswathipuram Crime Division Assistant Sub-Inspector Basavaraje Urs and staff Karunakar, Raghavendra, Prakash, Nataraj and others took part in the nabbing operation.