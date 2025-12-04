Chamundi Hill upgrade to start from January

December 4, 2025

Rs. 45 crore facelift under PRASHAD scheme

Project awaits Muzrai NOC and land transfer

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundi Hill, crown of Mysuru and one of South India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations, is set for a major transformation under the Central Government’s PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme.

The Rs. 45 crore development project is slated to begin in the first week of January, with SKS Karkala Pvt. Ltd., a firm known for its expertise in restoring and developing traditional heritage sites, awarded the contract.

The company has previously executed major temple development works in Karkala, Udupi and Mangaluru, earning a solid reputation in heritage conservation.

A site of deep spiritual significance

Chamundi Hill holds immense mythological and cultural importance as the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mysuru’s presiding deity. Devotees across North India worship the Goddess as Durga Mata and legend holds that it was here that Chamundeshwari vanquished demon Mahishasura — a moment that cemented the Hill’s status as a sacred pilgrimage centre.

The spiritual aura of the Hill draws a steady stream of visitors throughout the year, including pilgrims from North India and a large number of foreign tourists who visit to offer prayers, perform rituals and seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Acknowledging Chamundi Hill’s national and global prominence, Central Government selected it as one of 48 traditional temples across the country to receive funding under the PRASHAD scheme. The Rs. 45 crore allocation will be implemented through State Tourism Department, marking one of the most significant development initiatives on Hill in recent years.

Project timeline and hurdles

As per the tender conditions, the entire project must be completed by March 26, 2026. Preliminary surveys by SKS Karkala Pvt. Ltd. have already been completed. For the work to begin, the State Muzrai Department must formally hand over the land earmarked for development under the PRASHAD scheme and issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) permitting execution as per the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR). The delay in issuing this NOC has held up the formal commencement of the project.

If the NOC is granted on time and work begins in the first week of January, the contractor will have just 90 days to complete the project within the stipulated period, necessitating rapid and uninterrupted work execution.

Despite the delay, major groundwork is ready. The contractor has completed survey work at Chamundi Hill, the Nandi statue, and the foothill area.

Preparations such as blueprint drafting and 3D dimensioning are also completed. These steps are expected to ensure that the project progresses swiftly and does not encounter the stagnation seen in several other development works across Mysuru.

Third‑party quality assessment

To ensure the quality of the works undertaken under the PRASAD scheme, responsibility for monitoring and quality assurance is being entrusted to an independent third party.

The Central Government itself determines the management framework required for the effective execution of such projects, and these provisions are clearly specified in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).