Plan revised for safer Rathotsava movement

December 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Some last-minute changes have been incorporated into the Chamundi Hill development plan under the PRASHAD scheme, following directions from Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, said Prabhuswamy, Assistant Director, Tourism Department, Mysuru.

During the annual Rathotsava, the procession carrying the utsava idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari moves from the main entrance of the Chamundeshwari Temple to the Mahabaleshwara Swamy Temple, then proceeds to the Sathyanarayana Swamy Temple before returning to the Temple’s entrance. As the chariot circumambulates the Temple, devotees customarily follow it, crowding into narrow spaces around the complex.

With thousands gathering, the situation often leads to congestion, pushing and heightened risk of accidents.

To address this, the Deputy Commissioner has recommended modifying the design of the mantapa being constructed under the PRASHAD project, ensuring smoother pedestrian movement between the Chamundeshwari Temple and the Sri Mahabaleshwara Temple. The adjustment aims to ease crowd flow during festival days and enhance safety.

In line with these instructions, the engineering wing of the Tourism Department has                           implemented the suggested changes to the plan, Prabhuswamy added.

