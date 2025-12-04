Engineer turns burglar

December 4, 2025

Breaks into teacher’s house, steals 393-gram gold; buys new car

Mysore/Mysuru: Vidyaranyapuram Police have arrested a Mechanical Engineer who is accused of stealing 393 grams of gold ornaments from his neighbour’s house.

After the burglary, he pledged the valuables in finance companies to buy a brand-new car, Police said.

Police have recovered 250 grams of stolen jewellery, which he had pledged at three gold finance companies in city.

The accused is S.P. Kiran, a Mechanical Engineering graduate working at a private engineering college in Mysuru, and a resident of Vidyaranyapuram. He had stolen from house of Veena Nataraj, a teacher residing at No. 860, 4th Main, 26th Cross, Vidyaranyapuram.

The incident: On May 3, Veena left for Mandya with her mother and son to attend a wedding. Upon returning on May 7 at 2.30 pm, they found glass pane of a window next to front door broken.

The door opened when Veena touched it. 36 gold ornaments — a mangalya chain, two necklaces, a pearl chain, two bracelets, four gold chains, eight finger rings and eight pairs of earrings — totalling 393 grams and Rs. 35,000 in cash, was stolen from bedroom almirah.

Veena immediately filed a complaint at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station, naming Kiran as a suspect.

The then Inspector Mohit registered a case, after which Sub-Inspector Nityananda and staff began the investigation. Four teams were formed to trace the accused.

The Police arrested Kiran at Andani Circle in Vidyaranyapuram on Nov. 15. During interrogation, Kiran is said to have confessed to the theft and revealed that he had pledged the stolen ornaments in finance companies.

Based on his information, the Police recovered 250 grams of gold from three private gold finance companies.

Kiran was produced before a Magistrate on Nov. 17, who remanded him to judicial custody.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj have lauded the Police team for the arrest.

Krishnaraja Sub-Division ACP Ramesh Kumar, Inspector Yogananjappa, Sub-Inspector Maruthi Antharagatti and his team members Ramya Ramesh, Chikkanna, Sandeep, Kariyappa and Narayana were involved in the investigation.