Checking ! Cops begin frisking for cash and liquor at 49 check-posts in Mysuru

Amount of cash, liquor one can carry

Up to Rs. 50,000 cash

Beer up to 18 litres

Hard liquor up to 3.5 litres

Wine shops open from 10 am to 10.30 pm

Bars and Restaurants open from 10 am to 11.30 pm

Mysuru: Considering the high-profile electoral battles in Mysuru region where political heavyweights like CM Siddharamaiah, MLA G.T. Devegowda and the sons of present CM (Dr. Yathindra) and former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa (B.Y. Vijayendra) are fighting elections, the district administration has set up 49 check-posts across the district to check the flow of cash, liquor and other freebies that are meant to entice voters.

Geographically, Mysuru district is divided across many crucial Constituencies like Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja and Varuna where high-stake political battles will be witnessed. And wherever political battles are fought with feverish pitch, voters are bound to be wooed with cash, liquor, gold, electronic and kitchen equipment.

To curb voter appeasement, all the entry and exit points in Mysuru (inter-State and inter-district points with Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar) have been sealed and Excise, Tax, Revenue and Police Departments have joined hands in the operation. All the 49 check-posts are already functioning 24×7 and they are keeping a hawk’s eye on election-related malpractices.

At all entry and exit points, special German tents have been set up in a 20X20 ft area and these check posts are located within half-a-kilometre distance on a particular road. Check-posts have been set up at Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, T.Narasipur Road, Bannur Road, Nanjangud Road, H.D. Kote Road, Bogadi Road, Hunsur Road, KRS Road and all the connecting Ring Roads in city.

Each check post has two Policemen, one Excise Department Constable, one Static Surveillance Officer and one Route Officer. They work round-the-clock with three shifts – 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am. In all, 245 officers, drawn from various departments, are functioning in these check-posts and in addition, respective jurisdiction Police officers have been directed to visit check-posts in their areas to ensure order.

The task of the personnel at these check posts is to intercept vehicles and check for cash, liquor and other gift items. Four-wheelers and even buses are made to stop and thoroughly checked.

The entire checking process is being videographed by professionals hired at each check-post. Cash and other items that do not come with documents are immediately seized and the vehicles are impounded.

Vehicles that carry equipment and cash with proper documents too are videographed and an entry is made in a register where the name of the driver, vehicle owner, vehicle make, owner of cash and equipment are entered and the driver’s face is also videographed.

Each check-post sports a name board “Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 – Election Check-Post” and barricades have been erected preventing vehicles from over-speeding. Special focus lights have been set up and during night, these lights flash on the oncoming vehicles, signalling them to stop. Officers are keeping radar’s eye on vehicles from other States.

“We are routinely checking all the vehicles and if any suspicious vehicle manages to cross our check-post, we immediately alert our counterparts in the next check-post,” an officer said.

Police have informed bank representatives to ensure their personnel carry all necessary records pertaining to transportation of cash between branches or to the ATMs. Cases of transportation of cash without valid records have to be handed over to Income Tax authorities, the officer added.