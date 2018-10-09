Chief Minister Kumaraswamy to arrive in city tonight

EC’s clarification on poll code awaited, says DC

Mysuru: With the inauguration of 10-day Dasara festival scheduled to take place atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow morning, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will be arriving in city tonight to take part in Dasara inauguration, according to a communique issued by the CM’s Office at Bengaluru.

DC on poll code

Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning over participation of the CM and other elected representatives in Dasara inauguration tomorrow in the wake of Model Code of Conduct, clarified that the District Administration is yet to receive a response from the Election Commission (EC) on whether they can take part in Dasara festivities.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force following the announcement of Lok Sabha (LS) bypolls from Mandya. As the poll code applies for Mysuru District too with K.R. Nagar Assembly segment being a part of Mandya LS seat, the DC said that the District Administration is expecting a direction in this regard from the EC by this evening.

The State Chief Secretary too is following up the issue with the Election Commission, he said.

Sudha Murty arriving this evening

The DC further said that Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty, who will inaugurate Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow, will arrive in city by air directly from Tirupati at 4 pm today and will stay for the night at the Infosys Guest House in Hebbal Industrial Area.