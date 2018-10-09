Month-long Dasara Doll Show at Jaganmohan Palace
Mysuru:  A month-long Dasara Doll Show ‘Jaganmohanam – One lakh Mega Doll Festival,’ organised under the aegis of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja (SDNR) Wadiyar Foundation, will begin at Jaganmohan Palace in city tomorrow.

Announcing this at a press meet at Jaganmohan Palace here this morning, Kalyana Chakravarthy of Gayatri Seva Trust, Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, which will run the show, said that this is the first time such a mega Doll Festival is being held in Mysuru.

Explaining the significance of the festival, Chakravarthy said Dolls were ambassadors of different cultures from a long time.

Pointing out that dolls serve as a medium to express different historical and ethical stories to common man and are bonded to our culture, he said that the dolls at the show are of a variety of sizes portraying different cultures and traditions and are made of different materials like wood, glass, metal, bamboo, ceramics, paper mache etc.

Stating that the dolls at the show have been collected from across the country over the past two years, he said that the show will take place till Nov.10 and will be open between 10 am and 7.30 pm on all days.

He further said that the entry fee for adults is Rs.25 per head and for children Rs. 15.

SDNR Wadiyar Foundation Secretary M. Lakshminarayan was present at the press meet.

