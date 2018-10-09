‘May I Help You?’:People-friendly Police Unit launched for Dasara

Mysuru: The Dasara Sub-Committee on Procession and Torch Light Parade, headed by City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao, have made foolproof security arrangements to ensure this year’s Dasara festivities is conducted smoothly without giving room to any complaints.

Apart from elaborate security arrangements, keeping close vigil on anti-social elements, taking crowd-preventing measures and deployment of additional Police Force, the City Police have also come up with some people-friendly initiatives this year like setting up Police Help Desks and People-Friendly Police Unit (Jana Mithra Wing).

These units will not only provide guidance to tourists, but will also provide information about Dasara related activities and tourist spots in city.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here this morning, City Police Commissioner Dr.A. Subramanyeswara Rao said that the Police will ensure conduct of peaceful Dasara celebrations that will held from Oct. 10 to 19.

He said that the Police Department is utilising the services about 5,500 Police personnel drawn up various Police wings from across the State for this year’s Dasara festivities, as large numbers of visitors will be thronging the city. Services of KSRP, CAR, DAR, Anti Sabotage Squad, Dog Squad, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Special Commando Force and other units is being utilised this time. The first batch of 1,200 personnel have already arrived in the city and the second batch will arrive on Oct 18, he added.

Police Help Desk/Kiosks

The Police chief said that as part of People-Police Friendly initiative, 40 Police Help Desks (kiosks) exclusively to guide and help both the visitors and tourists visiting city during Dasara festivities will be set up at various locations in city. The Police personnel, deputed for this purpose will guide the tourists related to tourists spots in and around Mysore besides providing details of Dasara festivities.

He said that the Department has deputed 50 Police personnel to provide Dasara related information to the visitors. Police Information Centres will also be set up at 36 locations in city besides making arrangements to provide information to public through social media. Dasara related information will also to be provided at three Variable Message Sign Boards installed by the Police Department near Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysore Palace and other location.

A fully equipped Police patrol vehicle with Police personnel is being kept ready to prevent any untoward incidents. This apart, 16 fire fighting units and 17 ambulances will be stationed at vantage places to tackle fire and other emergencies during the festivities.

Traffic control

The Police Department has also taken measures to control traffic movement in and around Mysore Palace and other 36 venues identified for Dasara events like Ahara Mela (Food Fair), Yuva Dasara and other events. Traffic will be diverted to prevent traffic jams in city. Special Parking lot has been made for vehicle parking at all venues.

DCP (Law and Order) N. Vishunvardhana, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dr. Vikram V. Amathe and other Police officials were present at the press meet.