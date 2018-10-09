Preparations at Mysore Palace

Mysuru: Brisk preparations were on at Mysore Palace premises this morning to erect a huge stage to hold cultural programmes. Seating arrangements were also being made for various categories.

Private Durbar: Preparations were also on for holding the Private Durbar at the Palace tomorrow. The rituals will commence tomorrow at 4.30 am with ‘Yenne Shastra’ followed by decorating the golden throne, ‘Kankana Dhare’ for Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and ‘Devara Karya’ at Savarthotti with Pattada elephant, horse and cow.

Yaduveer will ascend the throne at 11.45 am to hold the private durbar at the Durbar Hall after the traditional rituals.