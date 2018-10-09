CM to meet MCC Pourakarmika leaders in Bengaluru this afternoon
Mysuru: Even as the indefinite stir launched by MCC Pourakarmikas seeking fulfilment of their demands entered the seventh day today, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has convened a meeting with Pourakarmika leaders at Vidhana Soudha, at 3 pm today, in a bid to end the impasse.

The Pourakarmikas are demanding regularisation of service, minimum wages and abolition of contract system, among others.

More than 10 Pourakarmika leaders led by Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhe Pourakarmika Maha Sangha, State President Narayana, who is also the former Mayor of Mysuru and office-bearers N. Mara, R. Shivanna, Manchaiah and others, left the city for Bengaluru this morning to attend the meeting with the Chief Minister, in which officials from all concerned Departments will also take part.

The outcome of the meeting is keenly watched by the Pourakarmikas, as the calling off of the indefinite stir is largely dependent on the Government’s decision on fulfilment of their long-standing demands, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the regular Pourakarmikas, who returned to work on Sunday, have stepped up cleaning and sweeping across the city, bringing some amount of relief to the citizens of the city, which is stinking with uncleared garbage and waste piled up over the past week.]

