Children create awareness against plastic through ‘Shramdaan’

November 14, 2019

Mysuru: Children’s Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was celebrated in a meaningful way this morning with children from 500 schools in city creating awareness against plastic usage through ‘Shramdaan.’

The students picked up plastic waste littered around their schools which were later collected by garbage clearing vehicles of MCC.

The event, organised jointly by MCC, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Department of Public Instruction, was symbolically inaugurated at Vidyavardhaka School in Kuvempunagar in the presence of Swachhata Abhiyan Ambassadors — Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yoga exponent H. Khushi — Guinness Book of Records title holder Ishan Chetan, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MCC Addl. Commissioners Shashikumar and Shivananda Murthy, DDPI Dr. Panduranga, BEO Shashikumar, IOC GM Ananda Murthy, MCC Health Officers and CIPET Officers.

A street play was enacted by the students followed by a group song. Students of ‘Arivu’ school presented a prog. to promote cloth and paper bags. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar presented prizes to winners of the drawing contest.

An expo was organised to showcase proper segregation of waste, making of products without using plastic. A vehicle with a big LED screen was also stationed beaming informative visuals on ban of plastic.

