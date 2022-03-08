Chlorine gas leak: Patients recover at many hospitals

March 8, 2022

Similar incident had taken place in Yadavagiri about 15 years ago

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 50 persons including women and children took ill as gas leaked from a chlorine cylinder installed at a park adjacent to Railway Loco Colony, opposite Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) on KRS Road in Yadavagiri last evening.

The leak began at about 3 pm and it soon began to spread, affecting motorists on KRS and Yadavagiri Road, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, Railway Police and ambulance staff numbering more than 50.

There were 12 children among 50 persons, who complained of breathlessness and felt nauseated. Even the public, who had come to pay their water bill at VVWW had to flee from the spot even as VVWW staff evacuated the Office.

Picture shows the equipment used to plug the leakage.

Those who took ill were rushed to the nearby Railway Hospital where they were administered injections and oxygen, kept under observation for some time and were shifted to K.R. Hospital. Luckily, all are said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, local residents said that over 15 years ago too, chlorine had leaked in VVWW premises and due to the presence of mind of VVWW staff, the leakage was plugged and there were no casualties.

As chlorine began to leak in large quantities, it first spread to the adjacent Railway Loco Colony and to the busy KRS and Yadavagiri Road. While a few car occupants raised their window glasses and sped away from the spot, some two-wheeler riders and pedestrians stood still as they found difficulty in breathing.

Unable to breathe, a pedestrian, who was walking from the Railway Stadium towards VVWW, slept on the footpath. He was rushed to the Railway Hospital by the Railway Police. As a precaution, all the roads leading towards VVWW were blocked and they were opened only after the leak was plugged.

It was a challenging task for Fire and Emergency Services staff due to the strong smell of chlorine. While a few were rushing their colleagues to hospital, Chief Fire Officer Jayaramaiah, Regional Fire Officer K.P. Naveen Kumar and District Fire Officer H. Raju led Saraswathipuram, Bannimantap and Hebbal Fire Brigade staff battling the leak. Finally at about 5 pm, the leakage reduced following which the cylinder was shut.

Fire staff getting ready for the operation.

Many recover in hospital

Meanwhile, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh, told Star of Mysore that the patients were being treated at K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals.

About 28 persons brought directly to K.R. Hospital and those shifted from the Railway Hospital were first treated at the emergency unit and were later shifted to separate wards in the Kantharaj Block for observation. Only two of them are being treated in the ICU. Treatment for 12 children is on at Cheluvamba Hospital, Dr. Dinesh added.

He further said that those who inhale chlorine require oxygen and hence the affected persons were first given oxygen therapy.

There are 12 persons undergoing treatment at Railway Hospital, 28 in K.R. Hospital and 12 children in Cheluvamba Hospital. Details of those admitted to private hospitals are not known.

Picture shows City Police diverting traffic on Yadavagiri Road.

Reason for leakage

Chlorine is used to purify water and its cylinders are installed in the park near Railway Loco Quarters. As the cylinder valve had broken, it leaked. It is suspected that miscreants, in a bid to steal brass valves, had tried to remove the valve and as chlorine began to leak, they may have fled from the spot, opined retired plumber of the Railways A.C. Raju. A few others alleged that due to non-maintenance, the spot where the valve is fixed to the chlorine cylinder had rusted which caused the leak.

To plug the leak, the Fire staff first sprayed water and as the quantity of chlorine dissolved in the air reduced, VVWW staff tried to plug the leakage but in vain. Finally, they summoned retired Railway plumber Raju, who had installed chlorine cylinders. Wearing a protective mask, he fixed the leak with a wood piece.

Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer Keshav said that the cylinder will be submerged in a pond.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and former Mayor Sandesh Swamy visited K.R. Hospital and enquired about the health of those being treated there. The incident will be probed, Nagendra added.