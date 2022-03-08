Chamundi Vihar Stadium crying for attention

March 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundi Vihar Stadium, which is spread across 32 acres and has both Indoor and Outdoor Stadiums, is beset with many maintenance issues and lack of proper infrastructure for sports-persons, who come here from across the nation to get trained in their favourite sports and games.

Visitors to the stadium face problems right from the entrance gate. The road which leads to vehicle parking lot is in a bad shape because of poor maintenance and there are instances of two-wheeler riders falling from their vehicles and getting injured.

The condition of the adjacent roads to the stadium are no different either. Outside the running tracks of the stadium is an underground drainage line which is covered by slabs on which locals do their morning and evening walk. But slabs are broken at many places and spell doom for those who walk on them. Sighting of snakes and dogs in the stadium are common.

Shortage of sports equipment

More than 70 sportspersons have registered themselves to get trained in this sports complex. But the sports centre is unable to provide them the needed equipment citing shortage. There are instances of sports-persons themselves bringing their equipment for their training. There are just five coaches here. Many sportspersons complain they don’t even have water to wash their hands and legs after the training session.

When contacted, K. Suresh Assistant Director of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), agreed that many works needs to completed. “Asphalting of surrounding roads is being under consideration. Earlier, snakes used be to seen here and we have safely rescued them. This issue is now reduced. Some visitors who come to the stadium feed stray dogs because of which more dogs are seen in the stadium. Though we have brought this to the notice of the City Corporation, dog menace continues. We are planning to have more security guards to prevent people from entering the stadium to consume liquor. Many unauthorised persons are gaining entry to the stadium and we are thinking of giving ID Cards to sports-persons and for those who come here regularly for walks. A security guard will check their ID before letting them into the stadium which prevents unauthorised persons from entering the stadium. Other issues like shortage of equipment and coach will be solved soon by bringing special grants in April,” he stated.