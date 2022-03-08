Plea for speedy implementation of Film City Project

March 8, 2022

Mysore Film Society urges Govt.

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Film Society President Dr. Chandrashekar has urged the State Government to hasten the process of implementing the Film City Project at Immavu village in Nanjangud taluk. He had made the appeal after CM Bommai in his maiden budget as the Finance Minister announced that the Film City project will start soon.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan on Saturday, he said that film shooting activities were increasing in Mysuru and a Film City will further boost the related activities which will help the growth of tourism and economic sectors.

“Though the Film City Project in Mysuru was announced earlier, it was not started for various reasons. Mysureans are now happy as the State Government is showing interest to kickstart the project,” he added. Welcoming the Government’s decision to convert the residence of renowned film director late Puttana Kanagal into a memorial, he said that Mysuru Film Society has initiated many activities related to the Film Industry. “Our society has conducted workshops on cinema and web-series analysis and related writings, training camps for technical aspects, interaction programme to discuss the growth of Indian cinema and also the growth of Kannada films,” said Chandrashekar.

Joint Secretary of the Mysore Film Society M.S. Paramananda was present at the press meet.