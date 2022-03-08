Vyramudi Utsava from tomorrow

March 8, 2022

Melukote: The Annual Vyramudi Utsava will begin from Mar.9 at Melukote. The Utsava, which was a simple and low-key affair during the last two years because of COVID, will be celebrated with traditional fervour this year. The festival will continue till Mar. 21.

There are no restrictions this time and devotees will have free access to all the programmes during the Utsava period. First Teppotsava will be held on Mar.6 night at the Kalyani.

Kalyanotsava will be held on Mar. 10 at 6 pm at Kalyani’s Dharma Mantap, Garuda Dhwajarohana at 10 am on Mar. 11 and Thirptorai Hamsa Vahana at 7 pm the same day.

On Mar. 12, Abhisheka to Ramanujacharya deity at 10 am and Sheshavahanotsava at 8 pm. On Mar. 13 at 2 pm, Golden Pallakki Utsava on the occasion of Nagavalli Mahotsava, at 6 pm on the same day ‘Nagara Pradakshina Utsava at Dhara Mantapa and Chandramandala Vahanotsava at 8 pm. On Mar. 15 evening, Prahlada Paripalana Utsava on the eve of 5th Tirunal and Garuda Vahanotsava at 8 pm. On Mar. 16 at 6 pm, Gajendra Moksha Utsav and Gaja and Ashwa Vahanotsava at 8 pm.

Maharathotsava will be held on Mar. 17. At 7 am on that day, Maharathotsava for Cheluvanarayanaswamy along with Sridevi, Bhoodevi and Bhagavad Ramanujacharya will begin from 10 am and the chariot of presiding deity will be taken out in the streets of temple town.

On Mar. 18 at 7 pm, Teppotsava will take place alongwith Rajamudi Utsava at the Kalyani, where a colourful laser show has been organised. On Mar. 19 at 10 am, a holy dip at the Kalyani, Pattabhisheka homa at 4 pm in the premises of Brahmatantra Swatantra Parakala Mutt. Pattabhisheka Mahotsava and Samara Bhupala Vahana events will also be held.

On Mar. 20, Mahabhisheka to Cheluvanarayanaswamy will be performed. On Mar. 21, Mahabhisheaka to Yadugirinayaki, Yoganarasimhaswamy and distribution of Annakoti Mahaprasada will be performed.

Theertha Snana is the most important event in the entire Jathra. Even as this 10-day event is being held on Theerthodbhava day, in the barren lands belonging to Dalits of adjacent Narayanapura, water begins to collect in trenches which are just two feet in depth. This miracle is happening every year. This year, Theertha snana will take place on Mar. 19 at 11 am.