Choice Based Credit System draws UoM students’ ire

Mysuru: Strongly protesting against lacunae in the implementation of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), students of University of Mysore gathered in large numbers in front of the Crawford Hall yesterday.

The agitation was led by All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO). Students alleged that as the CBCS had been implemented without any proper preparation the first semester result dropped by 40 per cent.

In the earlier system for instance along with History, one could chose Economics, Political Science, Kannada, Sociology which were all related subjects and get a degree. Now in the CBCS, students have to choose subjects that are not related at all, they said.

There was no planning or preparation before introducing this new system and there is no clear information about this with the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, CBCS Nodal officers, teachers or students, the protesters said.

The choice of subjects, evaluation, distribution of marks, re-examination are the issues which no one is properly aware of. All these confusions have come up after the announcement of first semester results, the students charged.

This year the results have gone down by 40 per cent. Even the colleges which used to have good results have shown a decline as the standard of evaluation is poor.

Students have received marks cards with errors in them, said AIDYO State President S. Umadevi. Added to this the University has hiked the fee for revaluation. A student has to pay Rs.650 for the photocopy of the answer paper and after that if one has to apply for revaluation, then Rs.1,100 has to be paid.

This a student from a poor family cannot afford. Also, there is no chance for a student to write the exam in which one has failed and he/she can write that exam only after the completion of the three-year course.

The student has to attend 75 per cent of classes in the subject in which she/ he has failed and then take up the exam, students said.

“The confusion that is created in this new system is causing problems to our future. The administration should set right the anomalies in the evaluation within 10 days and announce the results again,” they urged.



VC assures to solve student problems

University of Mysore Vice Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar, who spoke to the protesting students, have greed to announce the revised results. They have also assured to sort out the confusion in CBCS after holding discussions with CBCS officials and students. This will be placed before the Syndicate and a decision will be taken.

All India Democratic Youth Organisation District Committee President S.H. Harish and AIDSO District Vice President B.N. Akashkumar have threatened to launch an agitation in all the four districts that comes under the jurisdiction of University of Mysore if the problems of students are not solved at the earliest.

