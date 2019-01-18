BHASANGE Balaga’s 80th monthly programme

Social play “Gandhi Kannadaka” to be staged on Jan. 20

The world is celebrating 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth. Gandhiji and his ideas have always been intriguing with many possible interpretations at the same time. Historians, philosophers, businessmen, administrators, political thinkers, sociologists and even common people perceive Gandhiji in different ways and all of them would be true. Relevance of Gandhiji seems to be increasing as years pass by and especially when the world around has more violence, hatred, hunger for wealth and less and less of compassion and love.

To mark 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, city’s cultural organisation Bhanuvara Sanje Geleyara Balaga, popularly known as BHASANGE Balaga, is all set to stage a Kannada play Gandhi Kannadaka (Gandhi’s Spectacles). This social drama will be staged at Vasudevacharya Bhavana of Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, JLB Road, Mysuru on Sunday (Jan. 20) at 6pm. Every January, BHASANGE Balaga organises drama programmes in memory of H.P. Ramasheshu, a noted stage artiste from Mysuru.

The play Gandhi Kannadaka depicts the shift in value system and thought process across three generations. The contemporary materialistic view is aptly contrasted with value-based view. Dishonesty, lack of patriotism and greed for money of the people in the corridors of power is subtly depicted. The design of the play is sprinkled with the satire of current state of affairs, giving ample opportunities for the audience to laugh and also to introspect. The play ends with a hope that Gandhian principles would be well-taken by the people someday and eventually his dream of Ramarajya would be realised.

Gandhi Kannadaka is written by Na. Srinivas (Papu), a popular name in the Kannada theatre. He is a Mysurean and has been part of Ranga Samaja and other theatre committees.

The play will be presented by Arivu Ranga of Arivu Education and Cultural Trust. Arivu is a concept school in Mysuru which has completed 10 years and striving to bring new meaning to education and learning delivery process.

The play is directed by Berty Olivera. The background score for the drama is composed by Chandrashekara Achar Heggotara, lighting by Jeevan Kumar Heggodu, Stage and properties by Enosh Olivera and Kaju. The cast is led by Raghunandan, Shilpa Pandey, Shankara Narayana, Vinaya Janardhana, Giridhar, Pavamana, Guruprasad, Janardhana, Babu Prasad, Nethra and Prashant Patil.

BHASANGE Balaga welcomes all art-lovers to witness the play. Entry for the show is free.

— C.K. Sanjay Kumar

