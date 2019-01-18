Two-day National Symposium on Rural Economy begins

Mysuru: Historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University Prof. K.K.N. Kurup opined that vicious propaganda against erstwhile ruler of Mysore Tipu Sultan, demonising him as a religious bigot still continued across the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day National Symposium on ‘Peasants and Rural Economy in Mysuru and Hyderabad-Karnataka Region’ organised jointly by Tipu Study Centre and Department of Studies in History, University of Mysore, at Rani Bahadur auditorium in city this morning.

He said that over 154 temples including Sringeri Sharadapeetham in Chikmagalur district, Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Temple, Srirangapatna Ranganathaswamy Temple, Kollur Mookambika Temple in Dakshina Kannada District had received grants and patronage by Tipu Sultan, according to Mysore Gazette but unfortunately Tipu is being projected as a religious fanatic.

“Such false propaganda was also prevalent during British rule as he stood like a rock against East India Company’s expansionist designs. Today, the family members of Tipu Sultan are leading a life in deep poverty. Many of them are struggling to eke out a living”, he regretted.

Tipu Sultan had contributed a lot for economic and social reforms and his kingdom extended to the river Krishna in the North, large portions of Andhra, most of Western Tamil Nadu and Northern Kerala (Malabar region), he added.

Speaking after being felicitated, former Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore and Goa Universities Prof. B. Sheikh Ali also recalled the contribution of Tipu Sultan to end agrarian distress, promotion of agriculture and sericulture.

Registrar of University of Mysore Prof. R. Rajanna said the Varsity was organising such workshops and seminars in all the 58 Departments to facilitate the healthy dialogue.

Over 50 participants including research scholars, historians, and history lecturers from various districts took part in the symposium which concludes tomorrow.

Head of the Department of History Dr. Y.H. Nayakwadi and others were present.

