Now, Foreign Professors to teach in Mysore Varsity UoM to aim for Grade I NAAC recognition

Mysuru: The students in the University of Mysore (UoM) will also have the benefit of academic knowledge from Professors of Foreign Universities in the near future. This issue was taken up for discussion at the Academic Council Meeting held at the Crawford Hall here on Monday and a decision taken to invite Professors from abroad.

A few of the members felt that by inviting scholars from Universities in different countries, the students’ knowledge will improve and they would be able to face competition at international level.

This will also result in tying up with reputed international Universities and deliver quality education. The Professors will stay on the campus for a month and engage post-graduate students in classes, suggested the members.

Since Rs. 1 crore has already been allocated for this scheme, seeing the progress, more funds would be allocated next year. A decision was taken to start the process from this year.

During the last cycle the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Grade I recognition was missed very narrowly. Hence, all concerted efforts must be made to secure this recognition this year, said Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, chairing the meeting.

“The Grade I recognition was missed during the last cycle of accreditation. For Grade I we had to score 3.5 points whereas we got 3.47 points. If everyone in the University including staff and teachers work hard, then scoring 3.5 points is not difficult,” he said.

There must be more focus on research activities in the Varsity. Since last year itself Rs. 1 lakh has been given as grants to Assistant Professors for conducting mini projects. Already 45 teaching faculty have availed the facility for research projects. This year, it was decided to increase the grants as the numbers are likely to go up. The University need not wait for the funds from UGC for research as it is mobilising various internal funds to encourage research. This initiative would also help score well in NAAC accreditation, said the VC.

The meeting also decided to introduce ‘school system’ on the lines of Central Universities. Here inter-zonal interaction, academic and research activities will be emphasised. Dean of Faculty Prof. Aisha M. Sheriff has been given the responsibility to effect the changes. It was decided to start the process from June this year.

Flying Squad: A flying squad will be formed to pay surprise visits to ensure attendance of students in UoM Colleges as there are complaints that the attendance policy is not adhered to in these colleges. If this continues the quality of education will deteriorate, said the VC.

Some of the members pointed out that the attendance policy is violated especially in B.Ed Colleges which has given rise to corruption and the VC said that this issue had come to his notice too. The problem can be solved once the squad is formed. “A secret committee has been formed to constitute the squad. Not only will the squad check the attendance of the students but also inspect the attendance bio-metric system of the staff,” he said.

Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Department of Physical Education in-charge Director Prof. P. Krishnaiah, College Development Council (CDC) Director Prof. S. Srikanta Swamy, Planning Management Evaluation Board (PMEB) Director Prof. Yashwanth Dongre, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar, MLC N. Appaji Gowda, Prof. Aisha M. Sheriff, Finance Officer Prof. Mahadevappa and others were present at the meeting.

