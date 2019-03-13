CII to host Higher Education Summit on Mar.15, 16

Mysuru: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising a two-day Higher Education Summit on Mar. 15 and 16 at Hotel Radisson Blu, which will begin at 9.30 am.

The theme for the first edition of the India Higher Education Summit is “Innovation in Education for a Competent Industry.” D. Sudhanva, MD, Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will be the Summit Chair.

Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao, National Research Professor, Linus Pauling Research Professor and Honorary President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, will deliver the keynote address.

The Summit will deliberate on the role of innovation in various verticals of education sector, necessary changes required in the education delivery system and the kind of policy support expected while factoring industry perspective.

The Summit will have four broad sessions — Innovation in Higher Education; Changes in Policy and Education Delivery Infrastructure; Science: Engineering & Technology and Medical Education; and Leadership and Entrepreneurship in Management Education.

List of Speakers

The list of speakers include former Education Minister Prof. B.K. Chandrashekar, Prof. M. H. Dhananjaya, Advisor, JSS, Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS University, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSSAHER), Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Development Scholar, Author and Public Policy Advocate and Founder and Chairman, GRAAM, Dr. K. Balaveera Reddy, Former Vice-Chancellor, VTU and Chairman of Board, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, Prof. S. Sadagopan, Director, IIITB, Dr. Vivek Jawali, Chief Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon and Chairman, Fortis Hospitals and K. Rajanikanth, Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer, Prepmyskills Services Private Limited – are some of the key speakers addressing the Summit. Entry is by invitation only and those interested can register online by logging on to the CII website, according to a press release from CII, Mysuru.

