Violation of poll code: 55,000 litres of liquor of various types seized

Mysuru: Excise Department personnel, who conducted 45 raids in the last three days, have seized a total of 55,120 litres of liquor of various types and a four-wheeler, besides booking 24 cases and arresting 18 persons for violating Model Poll Code of Conduct which came into force on Mar.10.

The seized liquor includes 53,170 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 1,950 litres of beer and one four-wheeler worth about Rs.1,20,570.

According to a release from the office of the DC, 533 various Excise licenses have been issued in the district alone, which includes 181 wine stores and 29 others, where CCTV cameras have been installed besides adding that such surveillance measures are in place at Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited depots in the district and at other places where liquor is manufactured, stocked and supplied.

