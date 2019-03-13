Fire atop Chamundi Hill yet again

Mysuru: Fire has destroyed dry grass, trees and other plants near the Nandi Statue atop Chamundi Hill this noon.

DCF Dr. Prashanth and staff, who rushed to the spot, were trying to control the fire from spreading further but are facing difficulties due to extensive heat and wind. Movement of vehicles towards Nandi Statue from View Point side has been restricted for safety.

Fire and Emergency Service Personnel rushed to the spot along with fire extinguishing vehicles when we went to the press.

It may be recalled that on Mar. 8, a major wildfire broke out at Chamundi Hill destroying an estimated 25 acres of forest cover.

On Feb. 24, fire was spotted on Chamundi Hill near Uttanahalli junction on Mysuru-Nanjangud road. Students and passersby volunteered on their own and after taking instructions from the Fire officials, helped them in dousing the fire.

