Fire atop Chamundi Hill yet again
News

Fire atop Chamundi Hill yet again

Mysuru:  Fire has destroyed dry grass, trees and other plants near the Nandi Statue atop Chamundi Hill this noon.

DCF Dr. Prashanth and staff, who rushed to the spot, were trying to control the fire from spreading further but are facing difficulties due to extensive heat and wind. Movement of vehicles towards Nandi Statue from View Point side has been restricted for safety.

Fire and Emergency Service Personnel rushed to the spot along with fire extinguishing vehicles when we went to the press.

It may be recalled that on Mar. 8, a major wildfire broke out at Chamundi Hill destroying an estimated 25 acres of forest cover.

On Feb. 24, fire was spotted on Chamundi Hill near Uttanahalli junction on Mysuru-Nanjangud road. Students and passersby volunteered on their own and after taking instructions from the Fire officials, helped them in dousing the fire.

March 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching