Sulwadi Maramma Temple Poisoning Case: Judicial custody of accused extended till Mar.21
Uncategorized

Sulwadi Maramma Temple Poisoning Case: Judicial custody of accused extended till Mar.21

Bail plea of Immadi Mahadevaswamy dismissed

Chamarajanagar: The judicial custody of the four accused in the Kichuguth Sulwadi Maramma Temple poisoning incident, where over 17 people lost their lives and many people scarred for life, has been extended to Mar.21.

The four accused — Salur Mutt Junior Pontiff Immadi Mahadevaswamy alias Devanna Buddhi, Manager of the Temple Madesha, his wife Ambika and former employee of the Temple Doddaiah — were produced before the Chamarajanagar Principal District and Sessions Court yesterday through video conferencing facility from the Mysuru Central Jail.

Sessions Court Judge J. Basavaraj asked the accused whether they have appointed an advocate to argue for them or should a Public Prosecutor be appointed? Replying to the question, accused Ambika, Madesh and Doddaiah told the Judge they would appoint an advocate following which the Judge extended their judicial custody till Mar.21.

Meanwhile, Public Prosecutor Lolakshi, speaking to SOM, said that the Judge has dismissed the bail application of prime accused Immadi Madahevaswamy, which was submitted by advocate Appanna of Ponnampet.


March 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching