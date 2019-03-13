Sulwadi Maramma Temple Poisoning Case: Judicial custody of accused extended till Mar.21

Bail plea of Immadi Mahadevaswamy dismissed

Chamarajanagar: The judicial custody of the four accused in the Kichuguth Sulwadi Maramma Temple poisoning incident, where over 17 people lost their lives and many people scarred for life, has been extended to Mar.21.

The four accused — Salur Mutt Junior Pontiff Immadi Mahadevaswamy alias Devanna Buddhi, Manager of the Temple Madesha, his wife Ambika and former employee of the Temple Doddaiah — were produced before the Chamarajanagar Principal District and Sessions Court yesterday through video conferencing facility from the Mysuru Central Jail.

Sessions Court Judge J. Basavaraj asked the accused whether they have appointed an advocate to argue for them or should a Public Prosecutor be appointed? Replying to the question, accused Ambika, Madesh and Doddaiah told the Judge they would appoint an advocate following which the Judge extended their judicial custody till Mar.21.

Meanwhile, Public Prosecutor Lolakshi, speaking to SOM, said that the Judge has dismissed the bail application of prime accused Immadi Madahevaswamy, which was submitted by advocate Appanna of Ponnampet.





