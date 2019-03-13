JSS Medical College to host Graduates’ Reception tomorrow

Mysuru: The sixth Graduates Reception of JSS Medical College, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSSAHER), will be held tomorrow (Mar.14) at 5 pm at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS Medical College.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Dr.C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha will preside and Dr. B. Suresh, Vice Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research will be the Guest of Honour.

On this occasion, the 188 new graduates of 2013-2014 batch will be receiving graduation certificates. The meritorious students will be awarded with medals.

Dr. Thimappa Hegde, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Director, Narayana Institute of Neurosciences, Bengaluru, who will be the chief guest, will address the Graduates and present the awards and medals.

Dr. Thimappa Hegde is a renowned Neurosurgeon, Founder and Director of Narayana Institute of Neurosciences, Bengaluru. Dr. Hegde after pursuing his neurosurgery residency at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru continued his career in the same institute until 2003, where he was instrumental in initiating stereotactic and functional neurosurgery.

In addition to obtaining specialised training and fellowship in neurosurgery from the United States, Japan and Netherlands, he has authored several scientific publications in leading journals and has also edited a book on the history of neurosciences. He was invited by the Vatican to speak at an international meeting at the Vatican City and had a special audience with Pope John Paul II.

Dr. Sandeep Ganga bags five gold medals: Dr. Sandeep Ganga from Bidar has been awarded five Gold medals and 11 cash prizes. The other medal winners include Dr. Kondaveti Prudhvi from Andhra Pradesh (Two Gold medals), Dr. M.R. Adarsh Gowda from Mysuru (One Gold medal and one Cash prize), Dr. Rewati Sharma from Haryana (One Gold medal), Dr.V.K. Pramatha from Chikkamagalur (One cash prize) and Dr.B.V. Abhishek from Mandya (One cash prize).

On this occasion, Dr. D. Srinivasa Murthy, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, JSS Medical College, has been awarded for Best Research Paper, according to a press release from JSSAHER Registrar Dr. B. Manjunatha.

