PU College lecturers threaten to boycott evaluation

Bengaluru: Accusing the State Government of failing to meet their demands, PU College lecturers across the State have threatened to boycott evaluation of Second PU answer scripts that is scheduled to commence from Mar. 23.

A meeting of Karnataka State PU College Lecturers Association was held at a private hotel here on Tuesday, during which it was decided to boycott evaluation of II PU answer scripts until the Government fulfils the Association’s demands.

The meeting also decided to hold a day-night stir in front of Freedom Park at Bengaluru starting from Mar. 21.

The demands of PU lecturers include starting of PU classes from May 28 instead of May 2, 30-day earned leave every year, 20-day half-wage leave and holiday on second Saturday of every month, making answer scripts evaluation optional rather than compulsory.

Association President Thimmaiah Purle said that they were forced to boycott evaluation as numerous representations to the Government seeking fulfilment of demands were not met.

He warned that the PU Education Department would be held responsible for any inconveniences and consequences arising out of evaluation boycott.

