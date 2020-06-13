Citizens can pay Property Tax at KarnatakaOne Centres too
June 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The long wait of residents of the city for more centres to pay their annual Property Tax to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) seems to have ended as KarnatakaOne Centres (formerly MysoreOne Centres) in the city have started collection of Property Tax from citizens, starting from June 9, 2020. 

Apart from this, the MCC has also facilitated the citizens to make online payment of property tax with the issuance of Property Identification (PID) Number.

The KarnatakaOne Centres are located in Gokulam (Ph: 0821-2411490), Ramakrishnanagar (0821-2460727), Nazarbad (0821-2430103), Seshadri Iyer Road (0821-2421042), Jayanagar (Krishnamurthypuram: 0821-2330042) and Siddhartha Layout (0821-2470046).

 All the six Centres have started collecting Property Tax from residents since June 9 and will be open from Monday through Saturday, according to the Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS).

Apart from payment of Property Tax, the citizens can also pay their utilities bills such as electricity and water bills, mobile phone and landline phone bills in these centres, as usual. Today, many citizens were seen visiting these Centres for payment of their property tax, with the MCC offering 5 percent rebate till July 31, 2020.

