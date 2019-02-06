City advocates boycott Court against lady Judge
News

City advocates boycott Court against lady Judge

Mysuru: Over 3,500 city advocates boycotted Court proceedings this morning protesting against the First Additional Family Court Judge alleging that the Lady Judge was not responding properly to advocates and litigants inside the Court Hall.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysore Bar Association Secretary B. Shivanna said that though the members of the Association had lodged a complaint against the Judge with Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, she allegedly did not change her behaviour.

February 6, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching