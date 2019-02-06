City advocates boycott Court against lady Judge

Mysuru: Over 3,500 city advocates boycotted Court proceedings this morning protesting against the First Additional Family Court Judge alleging that the Lady Judge was not responding properly to advocates and litigants inside the Court Hall.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysore Bar Association Secretary B. Shivanna said that though the members of the Association had lodged a complaint against the Judge with Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, she allegedly did not change her behaviour.

