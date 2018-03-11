City artists liken harassment of women to a bench of nails
News

City artists liken harassment of women to a bench of nails

Mysuru: City artist Badal Nanjundaswamy, whose concern for society and its burning issues is well-known, has now come up with a new idea of creating awareness among people regarding harassment of women and how to behave with them in public.

As part of International Women’s Day, Badal and his friends held a two-day event titled “Discomfort — Sexual harassment in public spaces” near Chikka Gadiyara (Small Clock Tower) in city recently. The benches with nails depict symbolically, how women are sexually exploited and also show how many harass them by stalking them.

Speaking to Star of Mysore here yesterday, Badal said, “The idea was to show how women are sexually exploited and harassed in public places. How in buses men touch them inappropriately, tease and stalk them. Only when we highlight such issues which are becoming major problems in our cities, towns and villages, can we do something to fight such inhuman behaviour.”

Selfie vow: Among the harassment meted out to the people, harassment of women is a major one. “Next time when I see a harassment of woman in public, I will not remain a silent spectator. I will oppose the attackers of the woman, I will not allow her to become a victim. I will standby her and try to be a part of the change and I will make a vow by taking a selfie,” said Badal Nanjundaswamy of the vow that people must take.

Meanwhile, the passersby curiously watched and a few of them took selfies with the artists.

Desai, Somesh, Adrika, Tara, Manasa Raj, Neha, Simon and others are participated.

March 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Harassment, intimidation by neighbour: Woman seeks permission for euthanasia
Alleged harassment by teacher: Girl student commits suicide
Alleged harassment by husband, family: Gujarat woman returns home; Husband denies allegations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching