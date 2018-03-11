City artists liken harassment of women to a bench of nails

Mysuru: City artist Badal Nanjundaswamy, whose concern for society and its burning issues is well-known, has now come up with a new idea of creating awareness among people regarding harassment of women and how to behave with them in public.

As part of International Women’s Day, Badal and his friends held a two-day event titled “Discomfort — Sexual harassment in public spaces” near Chikka Gadiyara (Small Clock Tower) in city recently. The benches with nails depict symbolically, how women are sexually exploited and also show how many harass them by stalking them.

Speaking to Star of Mysore here yesterday, Badal said, “The idea was to show how women are sexually exploited and harassed in public places. How in buses men touch them inappropriately, tease and stalk them. Only when we highlight such issues which are becoming major problems in our cities, towns and villages, can we do something to fight such inhuman behaviour.”

Selfie vow: Among the harassment meted out to the people, harassment of women is a major one. “Next time when I see a harassment of woman in public, I will not remain a silent spectator. I will oppose the attackers of the woman, I will not allow her to become a victim. I will standby her and try to be a part of the change and I will make a vow by taking a selfie,” said Badal Nanjundaswamy of the vow that people must take.

Meanwhile, the passersby curiously watched and a few of them took selfies with the artists.

Desai, Somesh, Adrika, Tara, Manasa Raj, Neha, Simon and others are participated.