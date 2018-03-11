CM’s visit: Black flag demo planned, Police take Sugarcane growers into custody
CM’s visit: Black flag demo planned, Police take Sugarcane growers into custody

Released later on CM’s instruction

Mysuru:  Over 50 sugarcane growers who had decided to stage a black flag demonstration seeking a scientific price for sugarcane while Chief Minister Siddharamaiah was going around the city inaugurating various projects, were taken by Police to custody yesterday and later released.

The sugarcane growers had assembled at the German Press premises in Siddarthanagar here, where the CM had come to inaugurate the new complex of District offices.

When the Police questioned the sugarcane growers regarding the purpose of their assembly, it was learnt that the farmers wanted to submit a memorandum to the CM. However, the Police on seeking a few farmers carrying black flags decided to take them to custody and later released them in the evening going by the instruction of the Siddharamaiah.

March 11, 2018

