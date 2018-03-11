New building of Muslim Co-operative Bank inaugurated
News

New building of Muslim Co-operative Bank inaugurated

Mysuru: The new Head office building of Muslim Co-operative Bank on New Sayyaji Rao Road was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah here yesterday. The occasion also marked the Centenary celebrations of the bank. The CM greeted the bank officials and went around the new office. Ministers R. Ramalinga Reddy, Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa, R. Roshan Baig, Tanveer Sait, MLA Vasu, MUDA Chairman D. Dhruvakumar, Corporators Shaukat Pasha, Ayub Khan, Suhail Baig, Bank Chairman Humayun, SDPI General Secretary Abdul Majid, Bank Manager Fazallullah and others were present.

After inauguration of the building a stage programme was organised at JK grounds for which Siddharamaiah did not attend disappointing many people. The organisers had made elaborate arrangements at the grounds with seating for over 2,000 people spending a lot of money.

March 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Tricolour flies high…: Muslim Co-Operative Bank
Roshan Baig visits Muslim Co-operative Bank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching