New building of Muslim Co-operative Bank inaugurated

Mysuru: The new Head office building of Muslim Co-operative Bank on New Sayyaji Rao Road was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah here yesterday. The occasion also marked the Centenary celebrations of the bank. The CM greeted the bank officials and went around the new office. Ministers R. Ramalinga Reddy, Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa, R. Roshan Baig, Tanveer Sait, MLA Vasu, MUDA Chairman D. Dhruvakumar, Corporators Shaukat Pasha, Ayub Khan, Suhail Baig, Bank Chairman Humayun, SDPI General Secretary Abdul Majid, Bank Manager Fazallullah and others were present.

After inauguration of the building a stage programme was organised at JK grounds for which Siddharamaiah did not attend disappointing many people. The organisers had made elaborate arrangements at the grounds with seating for over 2,000 people spending a lot of money.