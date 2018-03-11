Free bus travel for SSLC students too to attend examination
Bengaluru:  The State Government which provided free travel in KSRTC buses for students to write second PU examination has extended the facility for SSLC students too.

The SSLC examination will be held from Mar. 23 to April 6. The students appearing for the examination will be allowed to travel free in KSRTC buses from their homes to the examination centres on presentation of the exam hall ticket.

The facility can be availed in ordinary and Vegadhoot buses and applicable while returning home after the examination.

 

March 11, 2018

