City celebrates Environment Day

June 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration and Forest Department had jointly organised a programme to mark World Environment Day celebrations at Sringeri Jagadguru Bharathi Theertha Swamiji Park in J.P. Nagar here this morning.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar planted saplings and distributed saplings on the occasion. Mysuru Royal Family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLA S.A. Ramdas, District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCF Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, DCF-Wildlife Alexander and others were present.

Yaduveer, who spoke after the launch, said “Mysuru is a region of biodiversity. It has to be conserved. Everyone should have environment awareness. Those visiting Chamundi Hill should not carry plastic items of any form. Even if they carry, they should make sure that they get it back without throwing it there. This habit should be cultivated among all. Earlier, our elders did not have plastics. They used cloth bags and bamboo baskets. The same has to be followed by us now. Face mask and social distancing too has to be maintained during this Corona time.”

‘As unlocking has begun, it is more of public responsibility’

DC Abhiram G. Sankar, who himself is a nature-lover and an avid birder, said: “Forest resource does not mean only plants and trees. Animals, birds and insects are also part of forest resources which have to be conserved forever. Our earlier generations have safeguarded environment with care, we should also conserve it and give it to our next generations.”

Stating that relaxation of lockdown has begun and restrictions are being removed in a phased manner, the DC said that hotels, resorts, safari, temples and religious places will be opening for public and added “Mask and social distancing has to be maintained and it is now more of public responsibility to safeguard kids, senior citizens and pregnant women. Your health is your responsibility.”

District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, who is also the President of Hasiru Mysuru, said “All the saplings we plant, we have to grow it with responsibility; only then natural calamity can be handled. Hasiru Mysuru every year distributes 15,000 plants to public for free. Those who take saplings must also take care of it. We will follow up with that. Through this initiative, we will make people to think of environment. Only then, in future we can make Mysuru more greener and public should join hands in this initiative.”

District Minister Somashekar said: “Those who take saplings and plant them should also nurture them. I will take random count of it, verify and count them.”

Regarding Chamundi Hill encroachment, he said, “Revenue Department will clear the encroachment. Water facility will be provided atop Chamundi Hill and will see to it that the saplings planted will be taken care of. We have plans of planting one lakh saplings in Mysuru. I will invite two Ministers and two officials to Mysuru to work on all these.”

“Forest Department is working on planting 27 lakh saplings in three years which has got a go today. Along with that, additional three lakh saplings will be planted. ZP CEO should see that planting of saplings take place in every village. At city level, MCC should keep a track of this. MUDA and Police Department should also work in this regard in their limits. Not only planting but also taking care of the saplings was of utmost importance,” he reiterated.

MLA S.A. Ramdas said that from July 1, two saplings will be distributed to 80,000 houses coming under KR Constituency and added that those who take saplings, must update about its growth the next year.