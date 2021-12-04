City celebrates Navy Day-2021

December 4, 2021

Veterans recall success of ‘Operation Trident’

Mysore/Mysuru: Today, the Indian Navy is commemorating the success of its ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 War by celebrating the Navy Day. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior leaders greeted the naval personnel and the families on the occasion.

On Dec. 4, during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the Indian Navy played a significant role in the bombing of Karachi harbour, when ‘Operation Trident’ was launched. Owing to its success, since then Dec. 4 is celebrated as Navy Day.

On this day, naval forces caused heavy damage to Pakistan’s vessels. It was during this operation that an anti-ship missile ship was used for the first time. The Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including ‘PNS Khaibar’, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. The Navy is celebrating 2021 as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war.

For the first time, Navy Day was celebrated in Mysuru city and the event was organised at The Roost Hotel on Hunsur Road by Naval Veterans of Mysuru who have retired after long years of service.

On the occasion, 1971 India-Pak war navy veterans and former navy personnel N.V. Govindarajulu, C.R. Suresh, C.B. Chengappa, D.U. Prakash, M.A. Bopaiah and Victor Pereira were felicitated. Also, chief guest for the event Rear Admiral (Retd.) Ravi Gaikwad, a recipient of Nau Sena Medal, was honoured.

Retired naval veteran and KAS Officer Girish Nandan, who is at present working as Chief Administrative Officer of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, was another guest. More than 40 naval veterans from in and around Mysuru attended the event.

In his address, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Ravi Gaikwad said that the Indian Navy was one of the most powerful forces in the world and has been modernised with latest warships, submarines and a formidable missile force, some of them built indigenously.

“The nation is proud of our valorous and modern naval force for their commitment towards securing India’s maritime interests and helping the countrymen during the civil and military emergencies. Let us keep the naval and Indian flags flying high,” he said. Organising Committee members R. Rajesh, Gajanan Bhat, K.P. Uthappa, Syed Hyderi and B.S. Chandrakumar were present.