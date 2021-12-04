DC holds Omicron control meeting

December 4, 2021

Orders immediate and strict execution of Govt. guidelines

DC MEETING HIGHLIGHTS

No entry for unvaccinated to malls, theatres, hotels, Government offices

Two-dose vaccination certificate must be mandatorily displayed

Vaccination certificates can be printed or online, on mobiles

Entry will be denied though tickets are booked in advance

Cases will be filed against violators under Disaster Management Act

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has sounded an alert even before any cases of Omicron variant has hit Mysuru. After the State Government issued fresh guidelines last evening, a day after two cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in the State, the DC held a high-level meeting at his office this morning and directed the administration to ensure that there are no gaps in implementing the guidelines.

Reviewing the guidelines point-by-point, the DC held a detailed session with Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Superintendent of Police R. Chethan, District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad, DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs, DDPU Sreenivasamurthy, Government Employees Association President Govindaraju, and General Secretary Revanna, representatives from Parents Association, Malls Association, Theatres Association and Hotel Association.

All the guidelines must be implemented immediately and there should be no room for doubts, the DC said. As per the Government order, only those who are fully vaccinated — who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses — will be allowed in public areas like parks, malls, hotels and theatres.

All gatherings, meetings, conferences, etc., should strictly limit the number of participants to 500 people only. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event, and the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers.

Cultural activities, fests and functions in all educational institutions should be postponed till January 15, 2022. Parents of children below 18 years, who are going to school/college, should be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Compulsory testing of health workers and senior citizens (those above 65 years) and persons with comorbidities will be undertaken by the government. Entry to malls, cinema halls, theatres shall be allowed only to persons who are vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those attending malls and theatres must establish their identities and produce the vaccine certificate, either physical certificates or the electronic version on their mobiles.

“The DDPI and DDPU must prepare a format for all the teachers and parents to fill them up on their vaccination status. Children of those parents who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter schools and colleges. The format must be filled and submitted by Monday or Tuesday and from Wednesday, entry will be denied,” Dr. Bagadi Gautham said.

All symptomatic children and students must be taken to the nearest Primary Health Centres and their parents must be informed. The DHO and the Health Department have been asked to conduct extensive door-to-door vaccination camps to fully vaccinate the pending one lakh people in Mysuru city and two lakh people in Mysuru District.

Likewise, all Government employees must be fully vaccinated and they must produce the certificates while entering their work premises. If they do not come to work pending vaccination, that particular day would be treated as ‘loss of pay’ and the salaries would be cut accordingly, the DC said.

To a question from mall owners and theatre managements about unvaccinated people who have booked their tickets earlier through online mediums creating a ruckus if entry is denied, the DC asked them to take the help of local Police in case of trouble and book cases under the Disaster Management Act if there are problems.