City golfer for European Young Masters Tourney
Mysuru’s golfing sensation in the junior girls category and our country’s top amateur junior girls golfer, Pranavi S. Urs, following her excellent performance in the Asian Junior-level, has been selected to represent Asian Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) in the European Young Masters Golf Tournament at Kuneticka Hora, Czech Republic from July 25 to 27.

Pranavi (JWGC) and Arjun Bhati of India have been selected to represent India in the Tournament. They will join Pongsapak Laopakde (Thailand) and Mirabel Ting (Malaysia) who are the other two players from Asia.

May 19, 2019

