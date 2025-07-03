City gym trainer dies in Kerala road accident

July 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A city gym trainer, who had gone to a temple in Kerala was killed on the spot in a road accident near Kattikkulam, close to Bavali on Karnataka-Kerala border.

The deceased has been identified as Ananthabhushan (33), a resident of Metagalli, who was working as a trainer at a gymnasium in Siddarthanagar here.

On July 1, Ananthabhushan had gone to Kottiyoor Temple in Kerala on his bike as it was his birthday. After visiting the Temple, he was on his way to Mysuru, when he hit a bus at about 5.30 pm in Karnataka-Kerala border and was killed on the spot.

A case was registered by the Kerala Police and after post-mortem was conducted, the body was handed over to his family members.

The body was brought to Mysuru on July 2 and was taken to the gymnasium in Siddarthanagar for other trainers and students to pay their last respects and was later shifted to his residence at Metagalli. Last rites were performed later in the day.