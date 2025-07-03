City teens learn traffic management

July 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In an innovative bid to cultivate a new generation of responsible road users, the Mysuru City Traffic Police have rolled out a road safety initiative that combines real-world traffic management experience with cutting-edge technology demonstrations.

The programme has turned some of city’s busiest intersections into outdoor classrooms, where students from the Government CPC Polytechnic recently took on role of Traffic Wardens under Police supervision.

At Gumchi Circle, Ashoka Road and Veeranagere, these young participants experienced first-hand the challenges of directing vehicle flow, managing pedestrian crossings and handling common traffic violations.

Adding a technological dimension to the initiative, students from Vani Vilasa High School were given exclusive access to the city’s Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Centre at the City Police Commissioner’s Office.

There, they observed how officers use advanced systems like Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and the Field Traffic Violation Report (FTVR) system to monitor and manage traffic in real-time.

The demonstration included live tracking of violations and explanations of how data from the ITMS helps optimise traffic flow across the city.

With road accidents remaining a leading cause of death among Indian youth, this comprehensive programme aims to create lasting behavioural change. By exposing students to both the practical realities of traffic management and the technological backbone of enforcement, the initiative helps bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

This hands-on approach to traffic education represents a significant shift from traditional classroom-based safety programmes and Police Department plans to expand initiative to more schools across Mysuru.