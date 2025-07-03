UoM Registrar shows her compassionate side

July 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a touching act of kindness, University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar M.K. Savitha offered water to a thirsty monkey that wandered into her home during a pooja as part of the auspicious Ashada month observances

She emphasised that alleviating hunger and thirst in animals, birds, and all living beings is a basic human duty.

“Sometimes, animals seek help from humans. Providing food and water is a simple yet meaningful gesture,” she said.

While animals in forests travel long distances for sustenance, those living near human settlements often turn to people in need. “We must respond to them with empathy,” Savitha added.

She also said, “Animals have deep instincts and emotions — sometimes even more than humans. It’s our responsibility to help them in moments of distress. Wherever we encounter suffering, we should extend care.”