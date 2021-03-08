City MMA fighters excel at Nationals
City MMA fighters excel at Nationals

March 8, 2021

Six MMA fighters of the Academy of Martial Science (AMS) participated in the MMA National Championship at Lucknow, UP, between Feb. 18 and 21 and won 4 medals (two silver and two bronze).

Seen in the picture are (from left) Akshatha Shanbhogue (Bronze Medal in Atom Weight Category), K. Kavyashree (Bronze in Straw Weight), N. Maithri (Silver in Fly Weight), MMAINDIA General Secretary Prasad Gaitonde, MMA India President Sharif Bapu, AMS Founder-Director and MMA India Tech. Commission Chairman Kru Vikram, MMA India Vice-President Vikas Sharma and S. Adarsh (Silver in Light Heavy Weight).

Over 300 participants from 25-plus States took part in the event that was sanctioned by MMA India which is the sole governing body for the combat sport of MMA in India.

