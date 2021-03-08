Excel in fitness challenge
Sports

Excel in fitness challenge

March 8, 2021

Students of Prajwal Karate Dojo (PKD) took part in MultiFit Mysore Circuit Challenge organised at MultiFit Gym in Jayalakshmipuram recently and bagged medals in various age divisions. Seen in the picture are (standing from left) Swathi Prajwal (Silver Medal in Female 18+ years category), Sensei Prajwal, Anvesha Arya (Bronze in Girls 5-10 years) and C.K. Yudhi (Gold in Girls 11-16 years). Each age division had different kinds of exercises in the Circuit that included weighted squats, rowing, box jumps, skipping, sled pushing and more; Whoever finished the circuit with least time was awarded medal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching