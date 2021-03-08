Excel in fitness challenge

Students of Prajwal Karate Dojo (PKD) took part in MultiFit Mysore Circuit Challenge organised at MultiFit Gym in Jayalakshmipuram recently and bagged medals in various age divisions. Seen in the picture are (standing from left) Swathi Prajwal (Silver Medal in Female 18+ years category), Sensei Prajwal, Anvesha Arya (Bronze in Girls 5-10 years) and C.K. Yudhi (Gold in Girls 11-16 years). Each age division had different kinds of exercises in the Circuit that included weighted squats, rowing, box jumps, skipping, sled pushing and more; Whoever finished the circuit with least time was awarded medal.
