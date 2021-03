March 8, 2021

Noted music critic Dr. Rama V. Bennur inaugurating the Archery Workshop for lady doctors organised as part of World Women’s Heart Day by Cardiological Society of India, Mysore Chapter at Seervi Samaj premises on KRS Road yesterday.

A group photo of lady doctors and two children who participated in the Archery Workshop.

The workshop, held in association with Tiger Adventure Foundation and Women in Cardiology For a Cause for lady doctors to beat stress, was attended by about 22 lady doctors.