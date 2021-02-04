City observes Cancer Day through Cyclothon, Flash Mob, Jatha
City observes Cancer Day through Cyclothon, Flash Mob, Jatha

February 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Cyclothon, Flash Mob, awareness rallies and special lectures by various Hospitals and organisations marked ‘World Cancer Day’ in city this morning.

ClearMedi Radiant Hospital had organised a Cyclothon to create awareness on cancer, its causes, preventive measures and treatment options, which was flagged off by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. Speaking on the occasion, he said cancer, once termed as a dreaded disease, has now become a curable disease due to availability of new medicine in market. 

The Cyclothon started from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and passed through main roads of city. 

Sandesh Kumar, ACP (Traffic), Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer, Dr. Suresh, NSS Coordinator, University of Mysore and A.R. Manjunath, Facility Director, ClearMedi Radiant Hospital were present. Around 350 college students, NSS activists, NCC cadets participated in           the Cyclothon.

In another function by theODP, supported by Caritas India, St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Philomena’s College, DHO Dr.T. Amarnath flagged off the Walkathon from Palace North Gate. Rev. Msgr. C. Rayappa, Rev. Msgr. Leslie Moras, Dr. Bernard Prakash Barnis, Dr. Ravi, ODP Director Rev. Fr. Alex Prashanth Sequeira, Rev. Fr. Manuel D’Souza, Director, St.Joseph’s Hospital and Rev. Fr. Sanjay Kumar, Administrative Officer, were present. A Flash Mob was held at St.Philo’s College on ‘Cancer awareness and cure.’

Suyog Hospital, Sanjivini Cancer Care Trust and Maharani’s Women’s Arts College jointly held an awareness programme. DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda flagged off the awareness jatha. Addressing the gathering, he said cancer curable if it was detected at an early stage. People, with any symptoms of cancer, must go to doctor for testing so that treatment would begin immediately and also increase the survival chances of patients. 

Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Chairman of Suyog Hospital, Girish, Trustee, Sanjivini Cancer Care Trust and others were present. 

Later, a lecture was organised at Maharani’s College which was inaugurated by C. Basavegowda, former President of MDCC Bank. B.T. Vijay, Principal, Maharani Women’s Arts College, Ramesh Bilikere, Founder, Sanjivini Cancer Care Trust, Dr. T.L. Jagadish, Co-ordinator, Yuva Red Cross, journalist Amshi Prasanna,  former Corporator Snake Shyam and others were present.

