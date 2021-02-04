Tale of two heritage buildings: To reconstruct or restore ?

February 4, 2021

By K.B. Ganapathy, Senior journalist

It was really a welcome move by our Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, who raised an important issue in the State Legislative Assembly over the crumbling 137-year-old Devaraja Market and the 129-year-old Lansdowne Building (refer news item titled ‘Restoration of Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market after Court’s verdict’ in Star of Mysore dated Feb.3, 2021).

As per the resolution adopted by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), these two heritage buildings should be reconstructed in its original heritage style.

As Mysureans, we are sad as well as scared to see the pathetic and dilapidated condition of these two structures. The State Government and the MCC have behaved in the past in a most irresponsible manner by not maintaining these two iconic heritage monuments, which have come as gifts from our Maharajas.

Now these two structures, according to some heritage experts, cannot be protected nor restored just by undertaking repair works. If restoration is done, everyone will soon realise that it was a waste of money. However, some heritage experts are not ready to buy this theory. They insist that these two buildings could be restored to maintain its heritage character !

From experience it can be assumed that these heritage experts would blame the contractors who executed the work or politicians (for corruption). I haven’t heard such allegations made against these heritage experts or officers, who had earlier pursued this path and failed.

Years have passed since the tenants were vacated and the historic Lansdowne Building was closed. The structure is becoming weak day-by-day and slowly crumbling. Already, a portion of the Devaraja Market too has collapsed and the debris is seen by citizens since many years. It may not be surprising if this entire structure caves-in in the coming two or three years. Let us remember that four persons lost their lives when a portion of Lansdowne Building caved-in. We pray that let not such unfortunate incidents take place at Devaraja Market building where it is open to shop-keepers. It should not be like the popular Kannada saying Ketta Mele Buddhi Banthu (Wise after the event). As in William Shakespeare’s play ‘Hamlet’, our Government is caught in the duality, ‘to be or not to be’. It must not shirk its responsibility on this serious and humanitarian problem. The shop-keepers and traders’ interest (livelihood) should be protected and at the same time the lives and limbs of shopper and shop-keepers also.

At this point, I remember a Buddhist parable. Once, Siddartha (who later became Buddha), was playing with his first cousin, Ananda, in the Palace courtyard. Suddenly, a dove, hit with an arrow, dropped on the ground. Upon seeing it, Siddartha, picked up the wounded bird and wanted to remove the arrow. At that time, Ananda, said:

‘Wait, don’t pluck it out. First we need to find out who shot this arrow? Whether it is poisonous or not?’

Then, Siddartha told Ananda:

‘Ananda, if I wait as you said, it will take time. By that time, the bird will die. Let me first remove the arrow and save the bird.’

In my life, I have heard from my architect friends as to where, when and what heritage structure should be protected. It is known even to persons with general knowledge. This business of restoring will only guzzle money no end with everlasting restoration work continuing.

My appeal to this government is that these two iconic structures be built as per the resolution passed by the MCC. Let the services of these two structures be available to people for another 137 years and more. ‘Do it now, for tomorrow will be too late.’

But for now, the government has no other way except to wait for the verdict of the Karnataka High Court in connection with a petition against demolition of these two structures and also for the report of the Heritage Committee. Sure, it may take long, but till then, they need to maintain status quo.