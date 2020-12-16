Mysuru fashion designer bags first place in MCC’s Safaimitra uniform contest

December 16, 2020

Wins cash prize of Rs.10,000

Mysore/Mysuru: Asha Jayakrishnan, Principal, Queen’s School of Design, Kuvempunagar, has bagged first prize in a competition to design uniform for Safaimitras, conducted by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) recently.

The best design was selected by the Committee headed by MCC Commissioner.

At the National-level, only 7 cities participated in Safaimitra uniform design contest. From Karnataka, Mysuru was the only city to submit its unique costume. The purpose of conducting this competition in National-level was to ensure that there should be a standard uniform of the same design worn by all Safaimitras across the country.

Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is conducting a national competition titled “Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge” (City Challenge on Manhole to Machinehole) to encourage more cities and towns to adopt mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks as a practice, and act as a lighthouse for smaller cities in this regard.

The contest of Safaimitra Surksha Challenge -2021 is being conducted among 242 cities of the country. National Challenge will have the following award categories for best performing cities:

If the city population is more than 10 lakh, the first prize will be Rs. 12 crore, second prize will be Rs.6 crore and third prize Rs. 3 crore.

If population is between 3 lakh and 10 lakh, the prize money for first three places will be Rs. 10 crore, Rs.5 crore and Rs.2.5 crore.

If city population is up to 3 lakh, the prize money will be Rs. 8 crore for first prize, Rs. 4 crore for second prize and Rs.2 crore for third prize.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) comes under the category of the population of 3 to 10 lakh.

As announced by MCC, Asha Jayakrishnan has won a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 for her uniform design which will be sent for the National-level contest.

A number of competitions will be held as part of Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge and the winners would be announced on August 15, 2021.