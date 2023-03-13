City photojournalists bag medals at Intl. photography competition

March 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City photojournalists M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj) and S.R. Madhusudan have bagged medals at the Imagix Photo Club of Santipur (IPCS) International Helios Circuit 2023 Photography Competition organised jointly by IPCS, West Bengal and Photographic Society of America (PSA) recently.

M.S. Basavanna, who is also the City Vice-President of Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA), has bagged four medals — two gold medals (one circuit gold medal – Judging 1 and one fotosoul gold medal-Judging 2) and a silver medal (Judging six) in the Digital: Photo Journalism (PJD) category for his photograph on ‘Leopard attack in public.’ He has got one circuit bronze medal in the Digital: Nature (ND) category for his photograph on ‘Tiger chasing Wild Bore.’

S.R. Madhusudan, who is also a wildlife photographer, bagged the honorary medal for his picture of ‘Babbler Feeding Common Cuckoo.’

Madhusudan’s award-winning photograph ‘Babbler feeding Common Cuckoo.’

Photographers from over 30 countries including USA, Ukraine, Japan, Canada, Germany etc., had taken part in the photography contest sending around 4,500 photographs.