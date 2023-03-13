India Shines at Oscars: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Win

March 13, 2023

Los Angeles: India shone at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscar Awards) at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Naatu Naatu from South Indian movie RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli won the Best Original Song making history as the first movie from India to win the honour while The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves won the Best Documentary Short award.

Naatu Naatu’s global domination is now complete, having also won the ‘Golden Globe’ for Best Original Song in January this year. The song was performed live during the Oscar ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb which received standing ovation from the audience.

Deepika Padukone, the third Indian to attend as a presenter after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra, introduced the performance.

Team RRR ­— Director S.S. Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, music composer M.M. Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose attended the award ceremony.

Wishing the RRR team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars.”

“Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars,” PM Modi congratulated ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team.

Keeravani performed in Mysuru

Naatu Naatu composer M.M. Keeravani, who bagged an Oscar this year had performed during Dasara Music Festival in 2009, recalls former BJP National Council Member and former Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman B.P. Manjunath.

In a press release, Manjunath has stated that during 2009 Dasara Music Festival when he (B.P. Manjunath) was the President of Dasara Cultural Committee, Keeravani had participated in the music festival organised in front of Mysore Palace, where he had sung late actor Dr. Rajkumar’s song.

He has further stated that it was proud moment for him to have introduced Keeravani to the people of Mysuru.