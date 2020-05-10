City Police Inspector sings away Coronavirus blues

May 10, 2020

Mysuru Studio makes awareness video to convey message of safety during COVID times

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid restrictions post-nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus and “flatten the curve”, many volunteers and social media campaigners have come up with out-of-the-box ideas to educate people on the precautionary measures and how to keep themselves safe.

A Police Inspector from Mysuru has sung a melodious song to spread awareness on Coronavirus, saying music has always been his choice for effective communication. His song advises people to keep distance, maintain cleanliness and practice hand washing regularly.

Policemen are not only out on streets to ensure that people do not violate rules, but are also upping their game on social media with such innovative ideas.

Meet S.D. Suresh Kumar, Inspector of Lashkar Police Station in Mysuru city who has a good voice and a talent for singing. And he has displayed it through an awareness video that is already making news with a number of clicks and views on social media.

Dedicated to Corona Warriors

The video highlights the importance of washing hands and how people must practice social distancing. The video is dedicated to all health workers, doctors and law enforcement officers working to slow the spread of the infection. Shot creatively with impactful visuals, the video shows Corona Warriors doing selfless service with Suresh Kumar singing in the background.

The 4.50-minute video song shows the work done by various Government and non-Government agencies and highlights the leadership role played by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda.

Rakesh Sudhir

‘India Jeethega, Corona Haarega’

Having inspiring lines in Kannada, English and Hindi like ‘India Jeethega, Corona Haarega’ (India will win, Corona will be defeated), ‘Corona runs, India wins’, the video ends with a ‘Jai Ho’ for all Corona Warriors. The visualisation and picturisation provides the viewer with a bird’s eye view of Mysuru’s fight against the killer virus.

The music to the song has been composed by Rakesh Sudhir of Studio Swaramadhura and the lyrics have been written by Ashwini Murali. “Singing is the best way to reach a larger audience and I have a passion for singing since my high school days,” Inspector Suresh Kumar, who is a native of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, told ‘Star of Mysore.’

Suresh’s seven-year-old son Ankush learns flute from Rakesh Sudhir and the idea to make an awareness song originated when Rakesh learnt about the Inspector’s singing skills and his voice.

The song has been liked and shared by thousands of people on social media platforms. Lyricist Ashwini Murali hopes her efforts would create awareness about social distancing, sanitisation to effectively check the spread of Coronavirus. “I hope my song would create awareness and even if it makes a little difference, I will be blessed,” she said.

M.V. Skanda is the recording engineer, Pavan Poova is the director of photography, editing has been done by Kool Kishore, Pavan Urs has provided lighting effects and Ashwini Murali, Rakesh Sudhir and Vijay Surya are in the chorus. Mix and mastering has been done at Studio Swaramadhura, founded by Rakesh Sudhir with an intention of serving art, artistes and music fraternity. Song YouTube link: https://youtu.be/2WNUvlWNhwk