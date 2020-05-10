MLA Ramdas performs ‘Pada Puja’ to mark Mother’s Day
News

MLA Ramdas performs ‘Pada Puja’ to mark Mother’s Day

May 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

Celebrating Mother’s Day in a unique way, KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas washed the feet (Pada Puja) of four mothers who are serving in various fields and also felicitated them at a programme organised at CADA Office premises here this morning.

‘Pada Puja’ is a unique celebration of expressing deep gratitude to the beloved Guru or the elders (in today’s event the mothers whom all of us revere as God). The word ‘pada’ means ‘sacred feet’ in Sanskrit.

The MLA washed the feet of Dr. Indira Narasimhan (Doctor), Vidu. Savithri Prabhakar (Musician), Savitha (House maid) and Ananthalakshmi (Owner of a food joint) and felicitated them.

Calling upon everyone to love and respect their mothers, Ramdas said that no country has the culture of treating mothers as God except in India and added that Indians respect Earth and the country as a mother. 

Pointing out that mothers not only give birth, he said that they (mothers) raise their children to be good citizens thus becoming role model to others. Ramdas said that his late mother, who was greater than God to him, was responsible for him to become a good and clean politician.

BJP leaders Vidya, Vadivelu, Nagendra, Annapoorna and others were present at the unique programme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching