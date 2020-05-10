A mother’s peck on the cheek…

May 10, 2020

Mysuru District Minister tweets photo of his mother pecking his cheek

Mysore/Mysuru: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, District Minister S.T. Somashekar has tweeted a photo of his mother pecking his cheek during his swearing-in ceremony with a message to youngsters.

In his tweet to his mother, the Minister has stated: “Carrying in the womb for nine months, breathing life, giving birth, giving a name, not losing courage and keeping all the problems with you for the sake of children, giving a ray of hope for tomorrow’s dreams, correcting the mistakes, supporting in every way to climb a hill and smiling after seeing your child reach the mountain peak, your never ending spirit is my inspiration now. I am trying to be the way you are. Dear mother, who is my everything, a Happy Mother’s Day.”

In his message to youngsters, Minister Somashekar has stated that no matter how high one grows, never forget the parents as there are no relatives than father and mother and called upon the youngsters to respect their parents and take care of them.