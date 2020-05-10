CSIR-CFTRI Director clarifies on Spirulina Chikkies

May 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. KSMS Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, has clarified as follows with regard to a statement in the recent television coverage on the Spirulina Chikkies developed by the Institute:

“We have come to know that reports televised on May 9, 2020 by the some Kannada TV Channels have claimed that Spirulina Chikkies developed by CFTRI as a cure for COVID-19 which is far from the truth. CFTRI has never claimed that the Spirulina Chikkies or any of the other products recently supplied as relief are cures for any disease or illness. The Spirulina Chikkies are supplements for nutrients that help in building immunity.”

“It is also clarified that the Chikkies were not developed as a cure for COVID but for combating malnutrition in children. They are helpful in all situations where immunity requires to be maintained.”

“The TV reports also made a claim that the COVID cases in Mysuru were reduced because of Spirulina Chikkies, which is to say the least gross misrepresentation. I wish to put the record straight here that it is the untiring effort of the District Administration, the Doctors and other staff of the District Hospital, and other Departments of the Government which is respsonsible for the disease status in Mysuru. The misrepresentation by the TV Channels is an injustice meted out to these dedicated Corona Warriors,” the press release issued on behalf of Dr. KSMS Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, stated.